One-word answers with New York Times' HelloSociety SVP

Pamela Kaupinen has been at the forefront of influencer marketing before influencer marketing was even a thing.

She founded GQ magazine’s global in-house agency GQ Insider back in 2012 when brands started to get thirsty for partner voices to amplify their stories across platforms they didn’t have an outstanding presence on.

Today, Kaupinen sits as senior vice president at HelloSociety, a leader in the marketing influencer space. So much so, that it could acquired by The New York Times in 2016.

Campaign US challenged Kaupinen to influence us with one word.

What is your go to news section? Style.

What excites you the most about this industry? Ubiquity.

What keeps you up at night? Ideas.

Favorite social platform? Instagram.

Advice for brands tapping into influencers? Insights.

Biggest challenge in influencer marketing? Nescience.

Most overused word in influencer marketing today? Influencer.

The future of influencer marketing? Storytelling.