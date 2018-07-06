One-word answers with Nascar's Jill Gregory

After joining the team more than a decade ago, Jill Gregory is now the driving force behind Nascar's marketing strategy.

In 2017, she established the company’s first content strategy group to more closely align content-creating business units, elevate planning and enhance collaboration with Nascar and the exciting industry it sits within.

Under her leadership, the brand’s content platforms have grown significantly as millions of fans continue to consume the sport via digital and social media.

Now she's on a mission to recruit fresh blood. The coming months will see industry-wide marketing campaigns designed to cultivate new fans among younger and more diverse audiences.

What's the most important thing for Nascar to achieve this year? Engagement.

Does your priority focus fall on attracting a new, younger audience or maintaining the older crowd? Both.

How does Nascar best engage with the youngest audience? Content.

Have you always been a die-hard Nascar fan? No.

What's the marketing platform of the future for Nascar? A.R.

Sum up how your marketing strategy is different to any other sport. Immersive.

What remains Nascar's most popular series? Cup.

What's the one major challenge Nascar's facing in 2018? Transition.

Name the key to success in building profiles of rising drivers. Winning.

Where will Nascar be in 10 years? Global.