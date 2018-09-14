One-word answers with MullenLowe Group's Alex Leikikh

Bundled? Unbundled? Somewhere in between?

In a time when everyone is (still) discussing whether or not creative and media should be integrated, Campaign US caught up with Alex Leikikh, global CEO of MullenLowe Group, which has always prided itself on being "hyperbundled."

Leikikh, who became the global leader of the Interpublic Group agency network a little more than three years ago, discusses what marketers need to differentiate today, his favorite buzzword and more.

See all of his answers below.

MullenLowe Group is known for its integrated business model. What's the focus for the agency network? Exactly.

What do marketers need to differentiate today? Creativity.

Name the most important quality a leader should possess. Teeth.

What area of tech are you most excited about right now? Powermeter.

Describe MullenLowe Group's culture. Challengers.

What social media platform do you check first when you wake up? TrainingPeaks.

There are so many interesting global growth opportunities at the moment. Where do you currently have your eye on the most? IPG.

People usually talk about the buzzword they hate the most. But we all have a favorite one deep down. What's your favorite buzzword? Hyperbundled!