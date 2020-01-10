One-word answers with MightyHive President Emily Del Greco

You’re looking at one of the industry’s foremost titans in all things programmatic, data and analytics.

Emily Del Greco is MightHive’s president of the Americas, where she is tasked with the small job of making it the most revered media consultancy.

She walked the floors of Google and Adelphic Mobile working on data commercialization and programmatic platform sales, and founded consulting firm Del Greco Solutions to service ad agencies, tech companies, investment firms, and traditional and digital media companies.

Campaign US put Del Greco in the hot seat for its one-word answers series.

What is the one weapon in MH’s armory that sets it apart from other media consultancies? Partnerships.

It’s 2020 — what’s the company’s main focus this year? Mastery.

The media landscape needs less backbiting and more self-awareness.

What is the most important thing marketers should do to disrupt themselves? Accountability.

Your most-hated industry buzzword you’d like to kill this year is: BIG6.

Thought on in-housing? Inevitable.

What inspires you the most about our industry? Change.

Share your secret to being a leader. Listen.