One-word answers with Microsoft's Kathleen Hall

Kathleen Hall -- a name that needs little introduction in the marketing world.

The senior vice president of advertising, brand and research has been with Microsoft since 2008 after a stint at Fidelity Investments where she undertook a similar role.

She’s currently an executive sponsor of diversity and inclusion for the Marketing Group at Microsoft, is a member of the Ad Council’s Board of Directors and has a slew of awards under her belt to boot.

Campaign US caught up with Hall to talk arrogance, CFOs and what consumers can expect from Microsoft this holiday season.

Not only are you a leader within a global marketer, you're a woman. What advice do you have for young females today looking to get into marketing and advertising? Finally.

Many consumers believe brands need to be bold. What does bravery as a marketer look like to you? Conviction.

You've been at Microsoft for over 10 years now. Describe the brand's voice. Resonant.

What has changed the most at Microsoft during your time at the company? Me.

Marketers and agencies are often chasing new, shiny objects. What are you after right now? Substance.

The market is not easy for any brand today. What is the biggest obstacle facing marketers in your opinion? CFOs.

Name a trait that would immediately turn you off from working with an agency. Arrogance.

And lastly, holiday campaigns are around the corner. What should consumers expect from Microsoft's holiday spots this year? Spirit.