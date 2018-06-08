One-word answers with MediaLink's Michael Kassan

Kassan shares advice for Cannes newbies and what's key for a strong client-agency team.

With the 2018 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity coming up, Campaign US chatted with Michael Kassan, chairman and CEO of Medialink, which was bought by Cannes parent Ascential last year.

Kassan, who recently told Campaign to expect more entertainment brands at Cannes this year, gave his insights on the biggest challenge plaguing marketers today, what advertising will look like in 10 years and more. Check out his answers below.

Cannes is around the corner. What are you most excited about this year? Daily/Dose.

How about some Cannes advice - what is your biggest tip for newbies? Pacing.

What is the biggest challenge facing marketers today? Voice.

Fill in the blank. The key to a successful marketer-agency relationship is… Trust.

What should the industry expect from MediaLink this year? More.

When you wake up, what social media platform do you check first? Hootsuite.

What will advertising look like in 10 years? Relevant.

And for fun, everyone knows MediaLink hosts great events. Out of all the performers you've seen at your events, who has been your favorite? Elton.

