One-word answers with McGarryBowen's Pat Lafferty

Pat Lafferty took on the role of U.S. president at McGarryBowen in June, so Campaign US decided to see what the agency leader had to say two months into the new gig.

Lafferty, who assumed the responsibilities that had been handled by former McGarryBowen CEO Simon Pearce, previously held the president post at Translation since the fall of 2016.

Find out what Lafferty learned from his time in the U.S. Army, what he’s most excited about at McGarryBowen and more below.

You're a few months into the new role now. What are you most excited about at McGarryBowen so far? Joy.

What's the most important quality for a leader to possess? Empathy.

Can you tell us a lesson or trait you learned or developed during your time in the U.S. Army that has helped you in your advertising career? Perspective.

What's the secret to a strong agency-client relationship? Love.

Agencies are facing a number of obstacles today. What's the number one challenge? Themselves.

What advice do you have for people just entering the ad industry? Talk.

Fill in the blank. In five years, advertising will look like… Culture.

And finally, what do you hope to accomplish at McGarryBowen by this time next year? Storied.