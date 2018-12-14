One-word answers with MassMutual's Jennifer Halloran

A few weeks after the launch of MassMutual’s second iteration of its "Unsung Heroes" campaign, Campaign US caught up with Jennifer Halloran, head of brand and advertising at the insurance company.

Halloran, who has been at MassMutual for the last two years, shared her thoughts on what CMOs should have top of mind today, the biggest obstacle facing financial services industries right now and more.

See her answers below.

What's the most important word that CMOs should have top-of-mind right now? Collaboration.

Finding the right agency partner is like dating. What's the deal-breaker for you when working with an agency? Overstaffing.

What's the biggest obstacle facing the financial services industry from a marketing standpoint today? Action.

Give us your word of advice for young people entering the marketing world. Boldness.

Fill in the blank. The buzzword for 2019 in adland will be _____ Adtech.

What's the social media platform you can't live without? Twitter.

Name the most important quality a marketing leader should possess. Patience.

Tell us your goal for MassMutual in 2019? Awareness.