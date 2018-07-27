One-word answers with The Martin Agency's Kristen Cavallo

by Lindsay Stein Added 2 hours ago

The CEO discusses her new culture and talent unit and the most important leadership quality.

On the heels of The Martin Agency launching its new culture and talent unit, Campaign US caught up with the shop’s CEO, Kristen Cavallo.

Cavallo, who took the helm six months ago at the Interpublic Group agency as its first female CEO in 53 years, shared what it takes to retain and attract talent, what she believes is key for a successful agency-client relationship and more.

See what else Cavallo has to say below.

What’s your goal with the new culture and talent unit at Martin? Uplift.

Name the most important quality a leader should possess. Cleverness.

Agencies are facing a lot of internal and external pressures. What do you see as the biggest challenge today? Respect.

Fill in the blank. The key to a successful agency-client relationship is… Momentum.

Which – if any – social platform do you see yourself still using 10 years from now? LinkedIn.

What differentiates The Martin Agency from its competitors? Devotion.

You’ve been in the CEO role for a little over six month. Tell me what you’re most proud of so far. Equality.

What does it take to attract and retain top talent today? Misfits.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us