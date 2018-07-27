One-word answers with The Martin Agency's Kristen Cavallo

On the heels of The Martin Agency launching its new culture and talent unit, Campaign US caught up with the shop’s CEO, Kristen Cavallo.

Cavallo, who took the helm six months ago at the Interpublic Group agency as its first female CEO in 53 years, shared what it takes to retain and attract talent, what she believes is key for a successful agency-client relationship and more.

See what else Cavallo has to say below.

What’s your goal with the new culture and talent unit at Martin? Uplift.

Name the most important quality a leader should possess. Cleverness.

Agencies are facing a lot of internal and external pressures. What do you see as the biggest challenge today? Respect.

Fill in the blank. The key to a successful agency-client relationship is… Momentum.

Which – if any – social platform do you see yourself still using 10 years from now? LinkedIn.

What differentiates The Martin Agency from its competitors? Devotion.

You’ve been in the CEO role for a little over six month. Tell me what you’re most proud of so far. Equality.

What does it take to attract and retain top talent today? Misfits.