One-word answers with LGBTQIA+ inclusion platform Do the WeRQ's Graham Nolan

About a month after the launch of LGBTQIA+ inclusion forum Do the WeRQ, Campaign US caught up with its storytelling and partnerships co-chair, Graham Nolan.

Do the WeRQ aims to unite the LGBTQIA+ community across adland; increase queer creativity, representation and share of voice; and create tangible diversity and inclusion progress in the industry.

"The power of queer creativity to impact culture mirrors the power that queer creativity has to impact business. Until the promise of inclusion is fulfilled, across the industry, ideas are lost – and that means lost opportunities for business," said Nolan in a previous interview about the new movement.

See what Nolan, who has 20 years of experience as a communications consultant in brand strategy and comms leadership, has to say about how brands can authentically celebrate Pride Month and more below.

What does the advertising industry need to focus on to be truly inclusive? Reckoning.

Tell us the goal of Do the WeRQ. Self-actualization.

What quality do you think is most important for a leader to possess? Gratitude.

Onto marketers. What do CMOs need to do to stay relevant today? Listen.

It's Pride Month. What can brands do to authentically celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community? Give.

Name the social platform you think will become obsolete in the next two years. Facebooksorrynotsorry.

Fill in the blank. In five years, I want the advertising industry to be _____. Queerer.

And for fun, where are you consuming the most content other than your phone or social platforms? Comics.