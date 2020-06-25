One-word answers with LGBTQIA+ inclusion platform Do the WeRQ's Graham Nolan

by Lindsay Stein Added 38 minutes ago

See what the storytelling and partnerships co-chair has to say about leadership qualities and more.

About a month after the launch of LGBTQIA+ inclusion forum Do the WeRQ, Campaign US caught up with its storytelling and partnerships co-chair, Graham Nolan.

Do the WeRQ aims to unite the LGBTQIA+ community across adland; increase queer creativity, representation and share of voice; and create tangible diversity and inclusion progress in the industry.

"The power of queer creativity to impact culture mirrors the power that queer creativity has to impact business. Until the promise of inclusion is fulfilled, across the industry, ideas are lost – and that means lost opportunities for business," said Nolan in a previous interview about the new movement.

See what Nolan, who has 20 years of experience as a communications consultant in brand strategy and comms leadership, has to say about how brands can authentically celebrate Pride Month and more below.

What does the advertising industry need to focus on to be truly inclusive? Reckoning.

Tell us the goal of Do the WeRQ. Self-actualization.

What quality do you think is most important for a leader to possess? Gratitude.

Onto marketers. What do CMOs need to do to stay relevant today? Listen.

It's Pride Month. What can brands do to authentically celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community? Give.

Name the social platform you think will become obsolete in the next two years. Facebooksorrynotsorry.

Fill in the blank. In five years, I want the advertising industry to be _____. Queerer. 

And for fun, where are you consuming the most content other than your phone or social platforms? Comics. 

Tags
Lindsay Stein

Lindsay Stein recommends

Read more

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS