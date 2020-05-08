One-word answers with The Lego Group's James Gregson

On Thursday, Campaign US and PRWeek presented the annual Brand Film Awards and Workshop, which featured The LEGO Group’s James Gregson speaking about creativity and building brand love.

Gregson, the director and head of social studio at LEGO, leads a team of digital content strategist, creative designers, producers and video editors within the company’s internal creative agency. Before that, he worked at various marketing and communications agencies, giving him both in-house and external agency expertise.

See what the industry veteran has to say about fighting creative demons, what he thinks will change permanently in the industry post-coronavirus and more.

What advice do you have for creatives to stay inspired through these uncertain times? Curiosity.

Describe the brand personality of LEGO. Creative.

What trait do you look for the most in agency partners? Strategic.

Tell us your favorite part of working in this industry. Solutions.

What's the biggest challenge around in-house creative agencies? Protective.

How do you fight your own creative demons? Bravery.

What has blossomed that you think will stick around in the post-coronavirus world? Connectivity.

And lastly, what social channel or app has been taking up most of your screen time amid self-quarantining? YouTube.