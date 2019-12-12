One-word answers with Krystle Watler of Vice creative agency Virtue

In August, Krystle Watler was elevated to managing director of North America for Virtue, the creative agency born from Vice, so Campaign US caught up with the industry veteran to hear her insights.

Watler, who previously held the post of Virtue’s head of business development for North America, has played a critical role in helping the shop bring in new clients like Beats by Dre, Indeed, Target, Urban Decay and AT&T. She now oversees all agency operations across Virtue’s Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Austin and Toronto offices.

See what the agency leader has to say about what differentiates Virtue from Vice and more below.

What's your favorite part of working in this industry? Ever-changing.

A lot of people immediately group Vice and Virtue together. How does Virtue differentiate itself from Vice? Agency.

What are clients asking for now that they hadn't been a few years ago? Experiences.

Describe what you think is the most important quality a leader should possess. Vulnerability.

What keeps you up at night? Inbox.

Name the trait you look for most in new talent. EQ.

What's the future of advertising look like? Potent.

And looking ahead, what's your goal for Virtue in 2020? Unleashed.