One-word answers with The Knot Worldwide's CMO

This week, Campaign US caught up with The Knot Worldwide CMO Dhanusha Sivajee, who led the first major rebrand of The Knot since its founding.

The rebrand included a refreshed visual identity and logo and the launch of the Make Tradition campaign, which empowers couples to unapologetically plan their weddings the way they want – even if it means breaking some "rules."

Sivajee, who is coming on her fifth year anniversary at the company, also helped incubate and unveil Lasting, the research-based marriage health app that gives couples the knowledge and skills necessary for a happier, healthier marriage.

At The Knot Worldwide, she leads editorial, brand, consumer and b-to-b marketing strategies across the company’s international family of leading lifestage brands, such as The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, The Bump and Lasting.

Find out what Sivajee has to say about the $40 billion global (and growing) wedding industry, her advice for young females and more below.

What excites you the most in your role? FoundHERS.

Fill in the blank. Weddings 10 years ago were one-size-fits-all and now they’re personalized.

What was the biggest challenge when merging The Knot and WeddingWire? Speed-to-market.

As a company "for women, by women," what piece of advice do you have for young females today? Fearlessness.

What’s the most useful piece of technology for The Knot Worldwide right now? Marketplace.

Describe the culture of The Knot Worldwide. Innovative.

What is your goal for the company in 2019? Expansion.

And for fun… Tell us your favorite part of weddings. Dancing.