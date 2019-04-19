One-word answers with KIA VP Marketing Communications Saad Chehab

Vroom vroom.

Hear that? It's the sound of 2019's New York International Auto Show.

The event kicks off today, and KIA is among the brands with a big presence this year.

The company won its category at Super Bowl for most intriguing ad, "We Are Not Famous," created with its West Coast agency David&Goliath.

We sat down with KIA VP Marketing Communications Saad Chehab as he prepared for one of the busiest weeks of the year in auto.

What's your main source of inspiration? America.

In five years time, the industry will look emerging.

What's the most exciting transformation happening in auto right now? Experiments.

What does KIA have that sets it apart from the competition? Energy.

Name the major challenge the auto industry faces right now. Economics.

Define KIA's marketing strategy. Earnest.

Where is the most important place for the brand to live? Everywhere.

What's the biggest part of your personality that's reflected in the KIA brand? Eagerness.