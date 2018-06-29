One-word answers with JWT North America CEO Simon Pearce

Growing up, Pearce actually wanted to be a spy, but settled for adland because it's just as sexy.

Radical changes are afoot at J. Walter Thompson. 

Earlier this week, the WPP agency's worldwide CEO, Tamara Ingram, unvieled an overhaul of its creative department -- axing the global CCO role and replacing it with an Inspiration Council, backed by a Futures Council.

Here to help Ingram steer her vision is North America CEO Simon Pearce. We caught up with Pearce to talk about leadership, investment and medical marijuana. 

You've been in your new role at JWT for a few months now. What are you most excited about at the agency? Potential. 

Agency-client relationships can be complicated. How do you make sure the partnerships are successful? Trust. 

In what area do you think agencies should invest more in today? Predictability.

What is the most important quality a leader should possess? Conviction. 

If you weren't in advertising, what would you want to be? (Astronaut, actor...etc...?) Spy.


What's the biggest opportunity in advertising right now? Medical marijuana.

Fill in the blank. The agency of the future will be _____. Indescribable. 


And just for fun...  what's the last social media platform you checked today? YouTube. 

