One-word answers with Joan's dynamic duo

Shortly after Joan unveiled its new brand identity and relocated to a permanent home on Wall Street, Campaign US caught up with the agency’s badass co-founder team.

In addition to driving significant growth at Joan in the last year, Lisa Clunie and Jaime Robinson are expanding the Joan Foundation for Diversity to include a new paid fellowship program and a future partnership with Brooklyn high schools. The dream team’s passion for diversity and inclusion also helped Robinson earn the honor of being named this year’s President of The Glass: The Lion for Change jury at the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

See their fun, honest answers below.

You two come as a package. A power combo. A dream team. What is your ying and yang? Lisa: Salt. Jaime: 'N' Pepa.

What do brands need to do more of? Ambition.

How do you feel about in-housing? Fine.

What excites you most about the industry? Revolution.

In five years, advertising will look… Welcomed.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced setting up your own agency? Sleep.

What does it mean to be a female-owned company? Vagina-y.

What are shops getting right this year? Awakening.