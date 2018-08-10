One-word answers with Instagram's Kay Hsu

Whether it’s about Stories or the recently launched IGTV feature, Instagram is being buzzed about in the marketplace. Campaign US caught up with Kay Hsu, global director of Instagram Creative Shop, for this week’s one-word answers series.

Hsu, who worked on the agency side before joining Instagram parent Facebook in 2013, offered her insights on everything from fighting creative demons to what social media will look like in five years.

Check out all of Hsu’s words – one of which even starts with "z" – below.

How do you fight your creative demons? Sleep.

What's the most exciting opportunity right now in the creative industry? Chrysalis.

What do you look for the most in your agency partners? Curiosity.

More marketers are getting into Instagram stories. What can the service help brands do? Grow.

Fill in the blank. In five years, social media will be… Zeitgeist.

What's the biggest obstacle for Facebook and Instagram right now? Evolution.

Describe your goal for Facebook this year? Community.

And just for fun... what's your favorite Stories app to use out of these: Boomerang, Rewind, Focus or Superzoom? Rewind.