One-word answers with influencer marketing guru Mae Karwowski

Happy pre-Labor Day weekend! This week, we have one of Campaign US’ past Female Frontier Award honorees as our one-word answer guest – Obviously CEO and Founder Mae Karwowski.

The hotshot entrepreneur has propelled the influencer marketing company to profitability without any outside funding since launching it five years ago. The agency is now one of the top three independent influencer marketing shops in the country, working with the likes of Google, Sephora, L’Oréal, Unilever, Mercedes-Benz and Coca-Cola.

See what Karwowski has to say about influencer marketing trends – and the word that drives her the craziest when people talk about the discipline.

Tell us what differentiates Obviously from other influencer marketing shops. Strategic.

What word drives you the craziest when people talk about influencer marketing? Trend.

Fill in the blank. The most exciting thing about influencer marketing today is... Growth.

What advice do you have for marketers just starting to play in this space? Optimize.

Prediction time. Describe what the future of influencer marketing will look like. Integral.

What's the biggest obstacle or challenge in influencer marketing? Proof.

Name the top quality you look for in new talent for your company. Passion.

And lastly, what's your goal for Obviously in the next year? Lead.