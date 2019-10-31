One-word answers with Huge Global CEO Pete Stein

It’s been almost six months since Pete Stein became global CEO of Huge, so Campaign US decided to check in with the advertising veteran to hear his insights on the industry and more.

Stein joined Huge in May from Razorfish, where he spent more than a decade and rose to the role of global chief executive. At Huge, he oversees 1,200 staffers across 13 offices around the world.

Find out what Stein has to say about what makes Huge different from other agencies and what piece of tech he believes adland should be investing in right now.

Tell us what differentiates Huge from its competitors. User-centricity.

What is keeping you up at night these days? Climate.

Name the number one trait you look for in new clients. Ambition.

What excites the most about advertising right now? Change.

Fill in the blank. The piece of technology that agencies should be investing in is ______. Humans.

What advice do you have for young people entering adland today? Learn.

If you had to change the "E" in CEO to any other word that starts with "E," what would you choose? Employee.

And for fun since Halloween was this week, tell us the best costume you've ever worn. Nixon.