One-word answers with Heineken CMO Jonnie Cahill

by Oliver McAteer Added 6 hours ago

Cahill on the marketing strategy that's going to take his beer brand to the next level.

Heineken's chief marketing officer is feeling spontaneous after the launch of its new impromptu-led campaign -- so we took advantage of that.

Jonnie Cahill oversaw the creation of "Cheers to the Unexpected," which dropped last month with the help of Publicis New York and comprises fun TV commercials, digital spots, and outdoor branding.

"Life isn’t about following a path," Cahill said. "It’s about seizing the moments we sometimes never expected. Freddy Heineken said, ‘there’s always something happening around a beer.’"

Campaign US followed up with a few questions about the brand’s goals, agency partnership and his favorite beer.

What's the biggest challenge facing Heineken right now? Win.

Name the number one asset you look for in an agency partnership? Creativity.

What excites you most about the industry? Innovation.

What's your focus for 2018? Momentum.

You recently expanded you craft beer portfolio with a cash injection for a London-based brewer. Can we expect to see more craft beer investments like this? Maybe.

What direction is Heineken's marketing strategy headed? Consumer-first.

There are reports of Heineken-owned beer shortages across the U.K. and Europe due to delays from multiple CO2 factories. Will this have any impact on the U.S. supply chain? No.

What market does Heineken have its eye on to grow? Brazil.

And, for fun, name your beer of choice from the Heineken portfolio. Tecate.

