One-word answers with Havas North America's Paul Marobella

Havas Creative North America has been going through a bit of a revitalization since the beginning of the year, so Campaign US decided to catch up with the agency’s leader, Paul Marobella, this week.

In January, Chris Hirst, chairman of Havas UK and chief executive of Havas Europe, was promoted to lead the agency’s global creative network, overseeing 8,500 creatives around the world.

A couple months later, Marobella, chairman and CEO of Havas Creative North America, brought on ad veteran John Norman to serve as the network’s Chicago chief creative officer. Marobella said that the time that the global network was looking to cement its position as a "positive force for change in the industry."

See what Marobella has to say about what marketers are overthinking today, what differentiates Havas from competitors and more below.

What's your favorite part of working in this industry? Originality.

Boil down advertising in its simplest form. Raconteurship.

What differentiates Havas from other holding companies? Village.

Name the one thing that most marketers are overthinking today. Risk-taking.

What quality do you look for the most in new talent? Heart.

Fill in the blank. To thrive, all agencies today need to focus on... Revolution.

What social media platform will be obsolete by 2021? Tumblr.

And for fun... if you weren't working in adland, what would be your (other) dream job? Hockey.