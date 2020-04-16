One-word answers with Havas Creative Global CEO Chris Hirst

When Chris Hirst took on the global CEO role for Havas Creative in January 2019, the industry landscape – and the world at large – looked a lot different. Now, over a year into his post, the group leader has even more on his plate as he navigates his teams through the COVID-19 crisis.

Find out what Hirst, who is also the author of U.K.’s Business Book of the Year, "No Bullsh*t Leadership," has to say about staying relevant right now, his goal for Havas Creative and more.

What will be the biggest change in adland following the coronavirus pandemic? Flexibility.

Tell us the most important thing agency and brand leaders should keep in mind right now. Relevance.

What is keeping you up at night right now, other than COVID-19 news? Sourdough.

You're an industry veteran. What's your favorite part of advertising today? Reinvention.

Which adland buzzword from the past do you (kind of) wish would make a comeback? U-Matic.

Describe Havas Creative's own brand culture. Agile.

What's your goal for Havas Creative over the next 12 months? Energy.

And lastly, what social media platform or app is consuming most of your time as stay-at-home orders carry on? None.