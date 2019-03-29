One-word answers with GroupM's Brian Wieser

A little more than a month after Brian Wieser – one of the most quoted analysts in the industry – took a new role at GroupM, Campaign US chatted with him to get his take on the state of adland.

Wieser, previously a senior research analyst at Pivotal Research, re-entered the agency work at the beginning of February as president of business intelligence at WPP’s GroupM.

See what Wieser has to say about the biggest challenge facing holding companies right now and more.

Describe the state of the ad industry. Transformative.

What's the biggest challenge facing holding companies right now? Transforming.

Tell us what you think agencies need to do to succeed going forward. Iterate.

What do you think differentiates GroupM from competitors? People.

We all have a favorite buzzword - even if we don't want to admit it. What's yours? Transformation.

What offering or capability should agencies focus the most on today? Growth.

Predict what adland will look like in 10 years. Evolved.

What are you most excited about in your new role? People!