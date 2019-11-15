One-word answers with Group Nine Media President Christa Carone

Group Nine Media may not be a name you’ve heard in the bar. But you’ve spoken about its brands more than you know.

The media powerhouse looks after websites dedicated to all that snackable content you love to watch at work, including animal-centric The Dodo, wanderlust porn Thrillist, and Now This, which lead the charge with video-based news stories.

Christa Carone, president of Group Nine Media sits at the epicenter of the mobile generation. She has commanded a seat on all sides of the marketing table, previously serving as CMO of Xerox and leading brand marketing and communications at Fidelity Investments. Carone also spent time in the agency world as COO of WPP’s content agency Group SJR.

Campaign US sat down with Carone to get her sharp perspective on what lies ahead in the highly fragmented and ever-evolving media industry.

Amidst the chaos there is much opportunity.

What is the most troubling hurdle publishing platforms must overcome? Complexity.

Group Nine Media recently bought PopSugar. What weapon does this add to the company's armoury? Women!

The most exciting thing about today's media landscape is #controlledchaos.

Name the most important piece of technology Group Nine Media is leveraging right now. GIA (Group Nine’s proprietary AI platform).

How do you ensure seamless integration between ads and original content? Storytelling.

Where is the brand safety conversation right now? Louder.

What are readers wanting more of now than they did three years ago? Adventure.

Group Nine Media's secret to cutting through the noise is Puppies.