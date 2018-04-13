One-word answers with Grey New York CEO Debby Reiner

Reiner discusses where the industry is succeeding, falling short and more.

Just a few days after Debby Reiner took the stage at the annual 4A’s Accelerate conference to discuss agency and client reinvention, Campaign U.S. caught up with the Grey New York CEO for our one-word answer series.

Reiner, who was promoted from president of the agency's global P&G business to Grey New York chief executive in December 2016, shared the stage Monday with P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard and Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun. During the chat, she talked about the importance of diversity and inclusivity in creativity, as well as the beauty of simple elegant ideas.

Now, let’s see Reiner’s brief answers to some industry questions.

Where is the industry succeeding right now? Self-awareness.

In what area is the industry still falling short? Diversity.

You've recently announced that Grey will dedicate 75 percent of its resources toward creativity. What's the goal with this? Value.

You're part of Time's Up Advertising -- what do you want to accomplish as part of the group? Awakening.

What's your favorite aspect of advertising? Laughter.

What will the future of advertising look like? Personal.

Is the agency world more competitive right now or more collaborative?  Both.

And just because we're nosy – Grey has worked with Pantene for a while - what product do you use the most? 3 Minute Miracle Conditioner (More than one word, but totally worth it).

