One-word answers with GlueIQ's Gaston Legorburu

by Lindsay Stein Added 8 hours ago

The former Publicis Sapient exec shares his view on the future of advertising and more.

Campaign US caught up with industry veteran Gaston Legorburu, who founded GlueIQ last September, to hear his insights on the state of the industry.

Legorburu, previously chief strategist at Publicis Sapient, created GlueIQ to shake up adland and bring more value to clients by working with them as a unit.

He told Campaign US in a previous interview that he believes many of the models being used at agencies today are outdated, so GlueIQ is looking to provide better experiences for both clients and agency talent.

See what advice Legorburu for CMOs today and what he says is the key to effective marketing.

Sum up the future of advertising. Exciting.

What's keeping you up at night lately? Volatility.

Tell us your favorite part of working in this industry? Invention.

What advice do you have for CMOs today? Stewardship.

Describe the most important quality you look for in new talent. Instinct.

What's the key to effective marketing? Empathy.

Deal breaker time. What trait turns you off immediately when working with a new client? Arrogance.

And for fun, what's taking up most of your screen time these days? Comedy. 

