One-word answers with Giant Spoon's Laura Correnti

If you’ve never heard of Adlandia we suggest you take time out of your busy day to indulge in the dulcet tones of Laura Correnti.

The Giant Spoon partner and co-host of advertising’s popular podcast is a creative media executive with a history of disrupting traditional models and building firsts.

And this week we’ve cornered her for One-Word Answers to talk all things media and inspiration.

Enjoy.

Why Giant Spoon? Ideas.

Accountability is the number one quality I look for in talent.

What inspires you when those creative juices are running low? Adlandia.

What’s the most underrated media channel this year? OOH.

What is your must-attend industry event for inspiration? Sundance.

In another year's time, Giant Spoon will be building.

What aren't marketers paying enough attention to? Local.

What media moment are you buying in 2020? Olympics.