One-word answers with General Mill's Brad Hiranaga

From Cheerios to Häagen-Dazs to Yoplait, General Mills has some of the world’s most iconic food brands, and Brad Hiranaga has seen all ups and downs, trends and more during his 15-year tenure with the company.

Campaign US caught up with the General Mills chief brand officer to find out the biggest obstacle facing CPG companies right now, what the future holds for this industry, and, of course, his favorite cereal within the portfolio.

See what marketing veteran Hiranaga has to say below.

What's the most exciting aspect of marketing today? Trailblazing.

Describe the culture of General Mills. Hungry.

What's the biggest obstacle facing the CPG industry today? Tradition.

Name the top quality you look for in agency partners. Chemistry.

What will the CPG space look like in five years from a marketing standpoint? Personalized.

What's the most important quality for a leader to possess? Humor.

What piece of advice do you have for young marketing talent today? Curiosity.

And for fun... pick your favorite General Mills cereal? Frankenberry!