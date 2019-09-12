One-word answers with Forsman & Bodenfors' NY CEO

It has been one year since MDC Partners’ KBS and Swedish agency Forsman & Bodenfors merged under the Forsman & Bodenfors name, so Campaign US decided to catch up with the shop’s New York CEO, Mike Densmore, to hear some of his insights.

The combined 700-person shop with eight offices around the world has seen momentum over the last year, including winning the global creative account for General Mills ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs this summer. Forsman & Bodenfors New York also turned head this spring when it revealed that it outpaces the industry and national pay equity average, with female employees actually out-earning men two cents per dollar. (On average, women in America still only make 80.7 cents for every dollar a man earns).

See what Densmore has to say about the hardest part of merging F&B and KBS, the agency’s brand ethos and what excites him most about adland today.

What excites you most about this industry today? Ever-evolving.

Describe the ethos of Forsman. Empowerment.

What has been the best aspect of merging F&B and KBS? Fika.

Honesty time. What was the most difficult part of merging F&B and KBS? Terminology.

What is the biggest challenge facing marketers today? Budgets.

Fill in the blank. The top quality I look for in new talent is.... Accountability.

What is your guilty pleasure advertising buzzword? Influence.

And lastly, what's your goal for the agency for the year? Excellence!