One-word answers with Forsman & Bodenfors' NY CEO

by Lindsay Stein Added 18 hours ago

See what Mike Densmore has to say the biggest challenge facing marketers today.

It has been one year since MDC Partners’ KBS and Swedish agency Forsman & Bodenfors merged under the Forsman & Bodenfors name, so Campaign US decided to catch up with the shop’s New York CEO, Mike Densmore, to hear some of his insights.

The combined 700-person shop with eight offices around the world has seen momentum over the last year, including winning the global creative account for General Mills ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs this summer. Forsman & Bodenfors New York also turned head this spring when it revealed that it outpaces the industry and national pay equity average, with female employees actually out-earning men two cents per dollar. (On average, women in America still only make 80.7 cents for every dollar a man earns).

See what Densmore has to say about the hardest part of merging F&B and KBS, the agency’s brand ethos and what excites him most about adland today.

What excites you most about this industry today? Ever-evolving.

Describe the ethos of Forsman. Empowerment.

What has been the best aspect of merging F&B and KBS? Fika.

Honesty time. What was the most difficult part of merging F&B and KBS? Terminology.

What is the biggest challenge facing marketers today? Budgets.

Fill in the blank. The top quality I look for in new talent is.... Accountability.

What is your guilty pleasure advertising buzzword? Influence.

And lastly, what's your goal for the agency for the year? Excellence!

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS