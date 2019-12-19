One-word answers with Fiverr marketing chief Gali Arnon

by Lindsay Stein Added 27 minutes ago

See what the marketing leader has to say about the brand's personality and what keeps her up at night.

 

The gig economy – or a workforce based on freelance, flexible and contract-based jobs – has been a major topic of conversation over the last year, with Fiverr as a driving force behind the modernized work style.

This week, Campaign US caught up with Gali Arnon, CMO of the online marketplace for freelance services, to find out her insights about the blossoming company. Fiverr recently estimated revenue of between $105.5 million and $106.5 million in 2019, a jump of about 40 percent, year-over-year.

See what Arnon has to say about her marketing goals for Fiverr in 2020 and more below.

Describe the personality of Fiverr. Revolutionary.

What differentiates Fiverr from other freelance/gig-economy types of companies? Experience.

Tell us what keeps you up at night. Jetlag.

What excites you most about being a marketer today? Dynamic.

Give young people entering the industry today a piece of advice. Data-driven.

What do you think is the most important quality a leader should possess? Passion.

In five years, what social network or piece of tech do you think will be obsolete? Cable TV.

And lastly, what’s your goal for Fiverr for 2020? Purpose.

