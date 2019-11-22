One-word answers with Fallon CEO Rocky Novak

Rocky Novak took the helm at Fallon nearly 10 months ago, so Campaign US caught up with the industry veteran to hear his insights on all things adland.

Nova, who with Fallon for 17 years before taking the post of CEO, has made some key leadership additions to the agency in the last year, such as tapping boomerang exec Kara Buckner as managing director and chief strategy officer. Buckner began her career at Fallon in 1997 and stayed at the shop for more than a decade.

Find out what Novak has to say about client dealbreakers, his goals for Fallon and more below.

What's the key to groundbreaking creative work? Guts.

Tell us what keeps you up at night. Kids.

What excites you the most about the ad industry today? Weirdos.

Describe the most important quality a leader should possess. Empathy.

What trait or type of behavior will you not tolerate when working with a client - a client dealbreaker of sorts? Incrementalism.

Agency leaders are under tremendous pressure all the time. How do you unwind and relax? HBO.

What should marketers be focusing more on next year? Voice.

And lastly, what's your goal for Fallon in 2020? Destination.