One-word answers with Eos marketing lead Soyoung Kang

It’s been about a year since former Bath & Body Works executive Soyoung Kang joined Eos as CMO, so Campaign US caught up with the marketing vet to hear her insights on the industry.

Kang, who previously spent about 10 years at Bath & Body Works, has also held leadership roles at Victoria's Secret and L Brands.

This spring, 13-year-old Eos announced its plan to work with influencers to co-create products for the first time, named Flavor Lab.

Find out what Kang has to say about the biggest challenge facing marketers today, the personality of Eos and more below.

Describe the personality of eos. Awesome.

What is the most exciting aspect of being a marketer today? Connectivity.

If you could change the "M" in CMO to any other word, what would you choose? Storytelling.

What advice do you have for young women entering the marketing industry? Advocate.

Fill in the blank. The future of the beauty and skincare industry will look like _____. Inclusion.

Which social media platform takes up most of your screen time? Instagram.

Tell us the biggest challenge facing all marketers right now. Clutter.

And for fun, what's your favorite eos product at the moment? Watermelon.