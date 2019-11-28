One-word answers with Egami's Teneshia Jackson Warner

Campaign US caught up this week with Egami Group Founder and CEO Teneshia Jackson Warner on the heels of her book release, "The Big Stretch."

Warner, who founded the multicultural integrated marketing and communications agency in 2003, provides tips and exercises to help people from all walks of life reach their goals in her new book.

Find out what Warner has to say about successful multicultural marketing campaigns, what marketers should focus on in 2020 and more below.

What quality do you think is most important for a leader to possess? Empathy.

Tell us what you think marketers should focus on more in 2020. Purpose.

What is the key to a successful multicultural campaign? Heartfelt.

Name your biggest client dealbreaker. Mean.

What's the most exciting part of marketing and communications today? Ideas.

How should marketers cut through the clutter when they launch a new campaign? Inspire.

Describe what you think advertising will look like in 10 years. Personalized.

And for fun, what's your favorite Macy's Day Thanksgiving Day Parade mascot of all time? Hello Kitty.