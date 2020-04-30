One-word answers with Effie Worldwide CEO Traci Alford

When COVID-19 hit the globe, companies and conferences had to decide whether to cancel, postpone or adapt virtually with their events and awards shows. This week, Campaign US caught up with Effie Worldwide CEO Traci Alford to hear her insights amid the pandemic.

Alford, who joined Effie in 2017 after working on the brand side at the likes of Shell and Cadbury Schweppes, quickly led the non-profit through a shift to virtual participation for its programming, awards and educational program. And this is no small feat for an organization that holds 50-plus programs in regions all over the world, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and the U.S.

See below to find out what Alford thinks is the top quality of an effective marketer, how agencies can best serve their clients and how to stay sane during these days of social distancing.

This is a crazy time for the industry and world. What advice do you have for marketers and agencies? Agility.

How or in what way do you think the industry will change in the aftermath of COVID-19? Accelerated.

Moving off of the pandemic, what quality do you think makes a marketer most effective? Results.

What trait is the most important for a CMO to possess? Leadership.

Tell us how agencies can better serve their clients. Ideas.

What's the best word of wisdom you received in your youth? Listen.

Name your favorite thing about the advertising and marketing industry. Ingenuity.

And for fun, how have you been keeping sane amid the pandemic? Meditation.