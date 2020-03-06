One-word answers with Ebiquity's Jed Meyer

About nine months into his role as North American managing director of Ebiquity, Campaign US caught up with Jed Meyer to hear his insights on the industry.

Meyer, who previously served as director of brand measurement at Google, joined the independent media and marketing consultancy last May. In his current role, he counsels and helps provide insights and solutions to 70 of the world’s top 100 brands to help their marketing chiefs see ultimate results.

See what the industry exec has to say about obstacles facing marketers and more below.

What's the biggest obstacle facing marketers today? Complexity.

How about the most exciting opportunity for marketers right now? Connection.

What do you love the most about the industry? Dynamic.

Describe the brand ethos of Ebiquity. Independence.

What is keeping you up at night these days? Healthcare.

Tell us your biggest piece of advice for media agencies. Consult.

What will change the most in the ad industry in the next 10 years? Consolidation.

And lastly, what's your goal for Ebiquity in 2020? Expansion.