One-word answers with diversity advocate Cindy Gallop

It’s difficult to cut through the news and chatter about Cannes this week, but not when your interview is as outspoken and bold as diversity advocate Cindy Gallop.

Campaign US had the pleasure of interviewing Gallop, former advertising executive, about what adland will look like in 10 years, the most important quality of a leader and her goals for her company, Make Love Not Porn.

See what she has to say below.

Name something you think the ad industry is in desperate need of. Matriarchy.

As an entrepreneur yourself, what advice to you have for people looking to start their own businesses today? Start.

What do marketers need to do to capture consumer attention today? Empathize.

Which social network is your favorite? Twitter.

What do you think is the most important quality for a leader? Selflessness.

What was your favorite part of being in the creative industry? Colleagues.

Fill in the blank. In 10 years, advertising will be... Matriarchal.

What's your goal this year with Make Love Not Porn? Revolution.