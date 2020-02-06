One-word answers with Diageo's Sophie Kelly

Diageo’s Sophie Kelly was recently named one of Campaign US’ 2020 Female Frontier honorees for her excellence in creativity, so we caught up with the marketing firecracker this week to hear some of her industry insights.

The senior-VP for North America Whiskey at Diageo also spoke at Campaign US’ Year Ahead Breakfast Briefing last month, where she firmly discussed her position on in-housing.

"I do not think creativity should be in-housed, and I get criticized for this internally, but if the notion of creativity is shaping the future and accessing amazing minds who bring different perspectives, you can’t possibly resource for that if you want to in-house it. You have to partner for that," she said at the time.

Kelly added: "And I’m not talking about in-house media or paid social, I’m, talking about creativity, and accessing an industry that is so vast and so diverse that is experimenting all the time. The creative industry is built to experiment."

Check below for what Kelly has to say about her favorite part of marketing and advertising today and what she looks for most in her agency partners.

What do you love the most about marketing and advertising? Creativity.

How do you fight your creative demons and doubts? Belief.

What do you look for the most in an agency partner? Boldness.

Tell us your piece of advice for agencies looking to evolve and thrive in 2020. Reinvent.

What's the biggest opportunity for marketers right now? Bravery.

Fill in the blank. The most important quality a leader should possess is… Vision.

Describe the ethos of Diageo as a company. Celebration.

And for fun, what's your favorite brand within the Diageo portfolio? ALL.