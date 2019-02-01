One-word answers with Deloitte Digital's Alicia Hatch

This week, Campaign US caught up with Alicia Hatch, CMO of Deloitte Digital, which just expanded its global footprint to New Zealand.

Hatch, who has been with Deloitte Digital for more than five year, shares what she believes marketers have to focus on this year, what she looks for in talent and more. Find out all of her answers below.

Tell us what differentiates Deloitte Digital from its competitors. Human.

What do you think is the top thing marketers have to focus on in 2019? Purpose.

Prediction time. What will the advertising and marketing landscape look like in five years? Integrated.

What is the biggest challenge facing CMOs today? Fear.

The fight for talent is real. What do you focus on the most when hiring new talent? Creativity.

What do you think the biggest opportunity is right now for agencies? Data.

Where do you consume most of your content? Bathtub.

Super Bowl is around the corner. What are you most excited about from this year’s big game commercials? #NFL100.