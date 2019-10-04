One-word answers with Decoded Founder Matthew Rednor

Five years ago, Matthew Rednor did something only a select few in this industry know the pain of all too well: Launch a new business.

The founder birthed Decoded following long stints at BBDO and then MRY.

His team is a deadly combination of award-winning creatives, top data scientists and on-point media folk. It’s been a turbulent journey at times. But recent months have seen pockets of major success including the female-led team that democratised money for Visa, and the launch of an agency-owned DTC yoga brand -- 42 Birds -- in a bid to understand the full consumer journey.

Campaign US grilled Rednor for this week’s one-word answers series. Bonus points for those who spot the self-promotional responses.

The agency of the future is Decoded.

What do brands need to do more of? Fail.

Decoded has branched out into DTC, notably launching its own yoga equipment company, 42 Birds. Why? Curiosity.

What has been the one major learning from birthing this DTC brand? Humility.

Thought on brands building out in-house marketing teams? Shortsighted.

What are modern campaigns lacking? @lolabarksdale.

Marketers need to be doing more of this one thing: Experimentation.

In five years time, advertising will be decoded.