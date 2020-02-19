One-word answers with The Community's Jose Molla

It’s been nearly two decades since brothers Joaquin and Jose Molla launched the community, so Campaign US caught up with Jose to hear his insights on all things adland.

Miami-based the community, which now has offices in New York, San Francisco and London, is working the likes of Verizon Wireless, Mondelez brands, Google and Kroger. The agency has also been racking up Cannes Lions as of late and experiencing revenue growth in the double digits, year-over-year.

Check below to find out what the co-founder and chief creative officer has to say about buzzwords and what’s keeping him up at night these days.

What attracts you the most about adland still? Ingenuity.

Tell us how you fight your creative demons. Nature.

What quality is the most important for a leader to possess? Confidence.

Describe how brands and agencies can more authentically engage multicultural consumers. Empathy.

The industry can be stressful. What keeps you up at night these days? Over-testing.

Name the social media platform you can't live without. Instagram.

What's your least favorite advertising buzzword? Hyper-whatevercomesafter.

And lastly, what advice do you have for young people entering the industry? Relentlessness.