One-word answers with Citi's Jennifer Breithaupt

On the heels of Citi announcing a concert with Madonna as part of its efforts to advance gender equality in the music industry, Campaign US caught up with the company’s fierce marketing leader, Jennifer Breithaupt.

The upcoming Madonna collaboration - in partnership with Live Nation and Maverick – is part of the Citi Sound Vault program, which launched in 2017 as a way to provide Citi card members with premium access to intimate performances by big stars in well-known venues.

"As one of the most powerful brands in the world, Madonna has long advocated for gender equality and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our card members this incredibly special experience," said Breithaupt, Citi’s global consumer CMO, earlier this month.

See what the marketing chief has to say about the biggest challenges facing marketers today and her deal breaker when it comes to agency partners.

What's the most exciting part of being a marketer today? Possibilities.

If you could change the "M" in CMO to any other "M" word, what would you choose? Magic.

What advice do you have for young women entering this industry today? Hustle.

Describe the brand ethos of Citi. Emotive.

What quality is a deal breaker for you when working with an agency partner? Myopic.

Tell us the biggest challenge facing marketers today. Convention.

What do you hope to accomplish at Citi this year? Progress.

Fill in the blank. The future of marketing will be (or look like)... Bias-free.