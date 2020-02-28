One-word answers with Chipotle's Tressie Lieberman

Earlier this month, Chipotle made its fans’ dreams come true when it announced the launch of "Guac Mode," a promotion that promises free guacamole and other perks for those who sign up for the brand’s rewards program.

The well-known taco and burrito chain also has been turning heads with its smart use of social video platform TikTok.

Campaign US caught up with Tressie Lieberman, VP digital and off-premise at Chipotle, to hear the exec’s advice for and insights on the industry. See her answers below.

The industry is in a constant state of flux. What's keeping you up at night these days? Opportunity.

Give us your piece of advice for young people entering marketing today. Persevere.

What do you enjoy most about this industry still? Innovation.

Tell us the most important quality you look for in new talent. Curiosity.

What social media platform do you think will be obsolete in five years? None.

Fill in the blank. This year, marketers need to focus more on… Retention.

We all say we hate industry buzzwords, but everyone secretly has a favorite. What's yours? Disrupt.

And just for fun... what's your go-to topping when eating a bowl, burrito or tacos at Chipotle? Guac.