One-word answers with Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein

She's spent an entire year grilling you on the spot.

Now it's your turn to revel in her sweat as she takes on the challange that is known far and wide as one-word answers.

We sat down Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein to talk all things fearless and transformative.

Enjoy.

*Opens large bag of popcorn*

Name your favorite agency. Never.

Where is adland right now? Stifled.

Where should it be? Fearless.

What's been your biggest challenge since becoming Campaign US editor? (Don't say me.) Time.

2019's best campaign so far? Waiting.

What is Campaign US' mission for the coming year? Change.

What's your biggest marketing no-no? Laziness.

Favorite story you've written this year. Marketer-callout.

Bonus two-worder: You tend to snort quite a lot when you laugh -- do you intend to see a doctor about this and please can you stop? It's scaring people in the office. Snorts forever.