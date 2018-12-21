One-word answers with Bullish's Mike Duda

This week, Campaign US caught up with Bullish Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mike Duda to hear what the industry veteran has to say about the state of adland.

In the last few years since the launch of Bullish, which serves as a creative agency and accelerator, it has invested in and been a brand ally to investments such as Harry’s, Peloton, Casper, care\of, function of beauty, Ample Hills Creamery and Warby Parker. On the marketing services side, the agency has worked with the likes of Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi, Nike and GNC.

Duda shared his thoughts on starting his own agency, advice for young people in the industry today and his favorite actor (sort of). See below for his answers.

Fill in the blank. My biggest fear when starting my own agency was ____. Nada.

What defines a brilliant independent agency? POV.

How would you describe your favorite client(s) to work with? Open.

What's the biggest mistake you think some CMOs are making today? Nearsightedness.

What should the agency of 2019 look like? Vested.

Tell us what you think the biggest challenge will be in the industry next year? Whining.

What still excites you the most about the ad industry? Humans.

You've often been described as a mentor. What advice do you have for young people entering the industry today? Empathy and hustle (oops).

And just for fun…Tell us the last name of your favorite actor or actress. GaryVee.