One-word answers: Brand and agency leaders share advice to keep spirits up

To bring a little positivity to the industry at a rather bleak time, Campaign US’ popular "One-Word Answers" section is focused on words of encouragement from industry leaders this week.
We’ve asked senior-level executives from marketers, agencies, holding companies and startups to share some inspiring words to help get through the coronavirus crisis. See below.
Tell us the one piece of advice you want everyone in adland to keep in mind during this uncertain time.
- Fiona Carter, Chief Brand Officer, AT&T -- Unity.
- Tiffany R. Warren, Chief Diversity Officer, Omnicom; Founder, Adcolor -- Vision.
- Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G -- Serve.
- Jon Halvorson, VP, global media, digital & data, Mondelez International -- Listen.
- Sophie Kelly, SVP of North American Whiskeys, Diageo -- Empathy.
- Laurent Ezekiel, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, WPP -- Imagination.
- Andrew McKechnie, Chief Creative Officer, Verizon -- Momentum.
- Chris Hirst, Global CEO, Havas Creative Network -- Humanity.
- Cindy Gallop, Founder, MakeLoveNotPorn -- Opportunity.
- Andy Bird, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis New York -- Hope.
- Chris Weill, Chairman, CEO, Momentum Worldwide -- Optimism.
- Juan Carlos Ortiz, President, CEO, DDB Latina -- Resilience.
- David Angelo, Chairman, Founder, David&Goliath -- Evolve.
- Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Co-Founder, Kin -- Family.
- Jessica Reznick Martin, President, We're Magnetic -- Patience.
- David Levy, CEO, OpenAP -- Together.
- Nancy Hill, Founder, CEO, Media Sherpas -- Resilience.
- Brendan Gahan, Partner, Chief Social Officer, Epic Signal -- Create.
- Erin Gallagher, Founding Partner, Have Her Back -- Listen.
- Matt Greenberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Stillwell Partners -- Empathy.
- Alvar Sunol, Co-President, Chief Creative Officer, Alma -- Optimism.