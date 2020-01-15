One-word answers with Bombay Sapphire's Tom Spaven

The man. The myth. The legend.

Tom Spaven, brand director for Bacardi’s Bombay Sapphire. He’s on a mission to make this label the most talked-about variety of gin -- a spirit growing nearly five percent faster than any other in the category.

Campaign US shared a virtual glass of the good stuff with Spaven while throwing some of its famous one-word Qs across cyberspace.

Cheers!

To what do you owe this dramatic growth in the gin sector? Flavor.

What's the number one challenge for Bombay this year? Visibility.

To win the gin category, Bombay must: Innovate.

What is the most important characteristic in an agency relationship (besides trust)? Humour.

When people drink Bombay, the dream reaction is: Tantalizing.

What does Bombay need to immediately improve upon? Hustle.

Thought on brands in-housing work traditionally done by agencies? Speed.

The ultimate Bombay mixer is lemonade.