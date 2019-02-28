One-word answers with Berlin Cameron's Jen DaSilva

This week, Campaign US caught up with Jennifer DaSilva, the president of Berlin Cameron, who manages to find time to champion women in various initiatives while also running an agency.

In January, Berlin Cameron, Refinery29 - as well as social entrepreneur Dee Poku and strategist Serena Saitas - teamed up to launch LLShe, a platform that aims to support and help grow women-led businesses through commerce.

Last month, BerlinCameron hosted a Thankful4Woman Valentine’s Day Brunch alongside Thankful, Refinery29, Ellevate Network and Female Founder Collective, which included inspiration speakers, workshops and pop-up shops from female-founded companies.

DaSilva is also the founder of Girl Brands Do It Better, an effort that focuses on empower female entrepreneurs through connections and creativity.

Find out what DaSilva had to say about what’s exciting about adland right now and more in her interview below.

What advice do you have for young women in the industry today? Connect.

Tell us what's exciting you most in advertising right now. Collaboration.

What should marketers focus on in 2019 to better engage consumers? Partnerships.

Name what you look for the most in talent. Entrepreneurialism.

Fill in the blank. In five years, the advertising landscape will look like… You.

What is the biggest opportunity for agencies at the moment? Innovation.

Describe Berlin Cameron's voice. Inclusive.

The good old screen time feature on the iPhone. What app sucks up the most of your time? WhatsApp.