One-word answers with BBH NY's Anthony Romano

Anthony Romano joined BBH NY as CEO a year ago from R/GA, so Campaign US decided to catch up with the agency leader to hear some of his thoughts on the industry.

In the last six months, the New York office won eight new accounts, poising it for its first year of double-digit growth since 2014.

Romano, one of Campaign US’ 2018 Digital 40 Over 40 honorees, shared his thoughts on what agencies need to be in the future to succeed, what creativity means to him and more. See below.

What does creativity mean to you? Fearlessness.

You joined BBH about a year ago - what are you most excited about? Versatility.

Fill in the blank. In order for agencies to succeed in the future, they need to be ______. Open.

What word of advice would you give to young people entering the industry? Dig.

Name the one thing you look for the most in strong agency-client partnerships? Commitment.

What social media platform do you use the most? Instagram.

Make a prediction - what will the buzzword of 2019 be? Voice (again)

And lastly, what do you want BBH to look like in a year from now? BBH.