One-word answers with BBH NY Creative Chief Rafa Rizuto

About two months ago, Rafa Rizuto left San Francisco-based agency TBD, which he founded in late 2017, to join BBH NY as chief creative officer, so Campaign US decided to check in with the CCO about all things adland.

Before TBD, which Rizuto launched in partnership with innovation strategist Virginia Wang and industry vet Jordan Warren, the creative veteran was executive creative director at 180LA.

Rizuto also previously has held creative roles at Ogilvy & Mather in Brazil, Ogilvy & Mather and Leo Burnett in Dubai and Pereira & O’Dell in San Francisco.

Read below to see what excites Rizuto the most about being a creative leader, how he fights his creative demons and more.

What excites you the most about being a creative leader in the industry? Ideas.

Tell us how you fight your own creative demons. Head-On.

What advice do you have for people starting off their creative careers today? Care.

Dealbreaker time. What trait or quality will make you not want to work with a particular client? Asshole-ness.

What should CMOs focus on more today than ever before? Creativity.

Fill in the blank. In 10 years, the advertising will look like a…. Mirror.

What attracted you to the role at BBH? Building.

And lastly, what have you learned throughout these last few crazy months? Patience.