One-word answers with Bacardi's Paula Glickenhaus

by Lindsay Stein Added 1 hour ago

The head of global reflections shares insights on her title, agency partners and more.

Earlier this month, Bacardi hosted its 4th annual Spirit Forward Summit, an event that brings together current and future female leaders to discuss how to future empower women and shatter stereotypes.

Campaign US caught up with Paula Glickenhaus, Bacardi’s head of global reflections, to hear about how she helped put together the importance summit.

The theme this year was "Be You, Be Better," focusing on inspiring people across industries to be themselves and be authentic. The panels and discussions ranged in topics from inclusivity and paying it forward to financial empowerment and personal branding and more.

Find out what Glickenhaus has to say about the future of the spirits industry and hear her advice for young women today.

Global head of reflections is a hell of a title. How would you describe what you do at Bacardi? Unification.

What piece of advice do you have for young women entering marketing today? Fearless.

Describe the personality of Bacardi. Family.

What's the biggest challenge facing the spirits industry? Representation.

Tell us a topic or issue that marketers and agencies should focus more on right now. Planet.

What's the one thing you want to see more of from agency partners? Diversity.

Name the piece of technology or social platform you think will become obsolete in a few years. Printers.

And lastly, what's your goal for Bacardi in the next year? Impact.

